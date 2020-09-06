Watch: Women’ Generation’s Seohyun And Go Kyung Pyo Try To Con “Ask Us Something” Cast In Preview

The celebs of “Non-public Life” (literal title) are the following visitors on JTBC’s “Ask Us Something”!

“Non-public Life” is an upcoming drama from JTBC about con artists who use their abilities to reveal the nation’s “non-public life.” Women’ Generation’s Seohyun stars as Cha Joo Eun, a con artist who scams individuals simply to get by in life. Go Kyung Pyo stars as Lee Jung Hwan, a businessman at a significant firm who’s shrouded in thriller.

In the brand new preview for “Ask Us Something,” Go Kyung Pyo and Seohyun come to advertise their new drama. Seohyun says that she has a letter for Kang Ho Dong, however Lee Soo Geun throws suspicion on the letter as a rip-off. Lee Soo Geun additionally tries to lure the 2 actors in a courting “scandal” and teases Go Kyung Pyo when he will get embarrassed.

Search engine optimization Jang Hoon says, “He’s the sort that may’t cover issues,” however Go Kyung Pyo reveals a hidden aspect of him as he does an impressions battle with Lee Sang Min and reveals his spectacular expertise at animal charades. Seohyun reveals off her dance abilities, particularly when her favourite track, SISTAR’s “Shake It,” comes on, and Lee Soo Geun teaches Go Kyung Pyo the way to dance with none background music.

This episode of “Ask Us Something” will air on September 12. Take a look at the preview beneath!

Take a look at a teaser for “Non-public Life” right here!

Watch “Ask Us Something” on Viki:

