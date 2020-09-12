General News

Watch: Women’ Generation’s Seohyun Shows Her Love For BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That”

September 12, 2020
1 Min Read

On September 12, Women’ Generation’s Seohyun and Go Kyung Pyo appeared on JTBC’s “Ask Us Something” to advertise their new drama “Non-public Life.”

In the course of the present, Seohyun revealed, “There’s a track that I actually prefer to take heed to nowadays. Not simply to bop to, but in addition to mimic the voices.”

The “Ask Us Something” solid was curious concerning the track and he or she stated, “I don’t know if all of you realize it. It’s BLACKPINK.” The solid then flared up at the concept that they didn’t know who BLACKPINK was, however she stated, “However have you learnt the person voices?” She shared that she favored to faux to sing like Rosé, who has a singular vocal coloration. She additionally did impressions of the opposite members’ voices as nicely.

Seohyun then danced to “How You Like That,” adopted by BoA’s “Valenti” together with her personal hand fan to finish the windswept look.

