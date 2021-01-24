Watch: Women’ Generation’s Sooyoung And Kang Tae Oh Struggle To Get Their Kiss Scene Just Right For “Run On”

JTBC’s “Run On” has shared an lovely glimpse behind the scenes of Women’ Generation’s Sooyoung and Kang Tae Oh’s romantic kiss scene!

In a brand new behind-the-scenes video, Sooyoung and Kang Tae Oh work collectively to good the scene by which Website positioning Dan Ah (Sooyoung) surprises Lee Younger Hwa (Kang Tae Oh) by unexpectedly kissing him. Earlier than they start filming, Kang Tae Oh boasts that he acquired an A+ in artwork class again when he was in class. Nevertheless, the artwork trainer on set tells him to be bolder in his strokes, joking, “Right now, you don’t seem to be an A+ scholar.”

Sooyoung and Kang Tae Oh then transfer on to rehearsing their precise kiss scene, with the director initially standing in for Sooyoung as Kang Tae Oh shyly reads his traces. The 2 co-stars meticulously work out one of the simplest ways for Sooyoung to go in for the kiss, with Sooyoung asking Kang Tae Oh, “How do guys often kiss ladies?” After he demonstrates, Sooyoung makes him burst out laughing by quickly making an attempt out a flurry of various approaches to the kiss whereas asking, “Like this? Or like this?”

In the long run, Kang Tae Oh means that Sooyoung seize him by the shirt and pull him in, saying, “Decide an idea! Would you like one thing forceful or one thing light?” Sooyoung finally settles on grabbing him by the collar, which each Kang Tae Oh and the director agree appears to be like good. She goes on to joke, “It doesn’t matter what, I must look fairly,” to which Kang Tae Oh replies, “After all, CEO.”

When the cameras are rolling, the 2 actors pull off the emotional scene with good chemistry, however their dynamic turns playful the second that the director yells “Minimize!” Sooyoung teasingly tells her co-star, “I believe you’ll want to be taller [for the kiss to look better],” and Kang Tae Oh performs alongside by standing on tiptoe and joking, “I’m sorry. I have to be born once more.”

Amidst all of the joking round, the co-stars additionally work onerous to determine the perfect angle for the kiss. After one take, the director cracks up the 2 leads by remarking that it appears to be like like Sooyoung goes for Kang Tae Oh’s philtrum. As everybody on set bursts into laughter, Kang Tae Oh means that she goal for his chin subsequent time, and the tactic proves profitable.

Try the total behind-the-scenes video under!

When you look forward to the following episode of “Run On,” watch Kang Tae Oh in “The Story of Nokdu” right here…

Watch Now

…and Sooyoung in “Inform Me What You Noticed” right here!

Watch Now