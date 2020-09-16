Watch: Women’ Generation’s Taeyeon Sings “Kiss Me” For “Do You Like Brahms?” OST

Women’ Generation’s Taeyeon has lent her voice for the soundtrack of “Do You Like Brahms?”.

“Do You Like Brahms?” is a romance drama about gifted classical music college students chasing love, happiness, and goals. Kim Min Jae stars as world-renowned pianist Park Joon Younger, whereas Park Eun Bin performs Chae Track Ah, a violinist who got down to pursue her love of music later in life than her friends.

On September 15, the drama unveiled the music video for the music “Kiss Me.” Taeyeon brings the soothing ballad to life along with her distinctive sensibility and interesting voice.

