Watch: Women’ Generation’s Tiffany Recalls Failing An Audition On The Spot During “Twinkle” Era + Performs Song From Her Musical “Chicago”

Women’ Generation’s Tiffany talked in regards to the ups and downs of her profession in musicals on JTBC’s “Ask Us Something”!

On the newest episode of the hit selection present, Tiffany made a visitor look to advertise her upcoming musical “Chicago.” The Women’ Technology member talked about that she had returned to Korea particularly to audition for the starring function of Roxie Hart, which had all the time been certainly one of her dream roles.

Tiffany proudly declared, “I beat 200-to-1 odds to be forged within the musical. So I’m returning as Roxie Hart.”

She went on to disclose the lengths to which she’d gone to get into character earlier than her audition, recalling that her bandmate Sooyoung had truly fearful she was going too far.

“To organize for my audition, I actually lived life within the spirit of Roxie,” defined Tiffany. “Daily, I placed on pink lipstick and drew myself a magnificence mark, and I might put on fishnet stockings and say to myself, ‘I’m Roxie.’ I bought so into it that Sooyoung informed me, ‘It’s time to cease.’”

“Then, [after the audition], I didn’t hear from the producers for a whole month,” she continued. “I waited and waited, and I lastly thought, ‘Ought to I am going again [to the United States]?’ I had come to Korea with the identical mindset that I had again in center faculty, after I got here to audition for SM whereas dreaming of changing into a Ok-pop star. However simply after I was getting ready to return house, considering, ‘I assume issues didn’t work out this time,’ I acquired the approval of each the Korean ‘Chicago’ workforce and the Broadway workforce, so I bought the function of Roxie Hart.”

Tiffany then shared the story of a far much less profitable musical audition from almost a decade in the past, again when she was nonetheless selling “Twinkle” along with her Women’ Technology sub-unit TaeTiSeo.

“There was one audition I went to again after I was selling the tune ‘Twinkle,’” recalled Tiffany. “I confirmed up on the audition with my full ‘Tiffany’ hair, make-up, and styling from our TaeTiSeo efficiency. And after the audition, they informed me instantly, ‘It’s not going to work out.’”

She went on to elucidate, “The musical was ‘Les Misérables,’ and I wanted to painting the unhappy character of Eponine, who’s struggling within the rain after getting her coronary heart damaged.’ However as an alternative, I shouted [cheerfully], ‘Whats up! I’ll strive singing a tune!’ I additionally didn’t know that the right etiquette was to arrange a tune that’s considerably much like the character. So, as a result of my life aim is to turn into a Disney princess, I sang a Disney princess tune for the audition.”

“You understand how they often say afterwards, ‘Okay, we’ll be in contact’?” continued Tiffany. “However as quickly as I completed singing my Disney princess tune, they informed me on the spot, ‘We loved listening to your tune. I don’t assume it’s going to work out.’”

“Now that I’ve extra expertise,” she added, “if I had been to audition for that function once more, I’d be prepared to begin ravenous immediately [to get into the role of Eponine].”

Tiffany then gave viewers a sneak peek of her starring flip in “Chicago” by performing the enduring tune “Roxie,” besides with the lyrics edited specifically for “Ask Us Something.”

Try the clip of her efficiency beneath!

