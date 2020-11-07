Watch: Women’ Generation’s YoonA Is Overwhelmed With Work In New Teaser For “Hush”

JTBC has revealed one other teaser for upcoming drama “Hush”!

The drama is in regards to the on a regular basis struggles and moral dilemmas of newspaper reporters. It should painting their issues as ones that every one workplace staff cope with, moderately than simply reporters.

Hwang Jung Min takes the position of Han Joon Hyuk, a veteran reporter who’s misplaced his ardour for the work due to the tough actuality of the business. In distinction, Women’ Generation’s YoonA performs the spirited and daring intern reporter Lee Ji Soo.

The brand new clip exhibits the each day lifetime of an intern reporter. At first, Lee Ji Soo is full of dedication and spirit, and he or she claims, “My motto is ‘the pen is mightier than the sword.’” Nevertheless, she turns into increasingly disheartened as she is bombarded with calls for, and most of the people tackle her as “intern” as an alternative of her identify. Paperwork pile up on her desk, and her expression grows unsure as she stares in any respect the work she has to do.

To make it worse, Han Joon Hyuk stops by her desk, stares at her laptop display screen, and scoffs in disappointment earlier than charging off with out serving to her. Nevertheless, the smile returns on her face when her shut pals invite her to eat hen with them. She feedback, “However meals is mightier than the pen,” and he or she hurries to get pleasure from her lunch break.

JTBC’s “Hush” will premiere on December 11 at 11 p.m. KST, following the tip of “Extra Than Buddies.”

