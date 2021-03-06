Watch: Women’ Generation’s Yuri Is A Princess Accidentally Kidnapped By Jung Il Woo In 1st Teaser For Historical Drama

MBN’s upcoming drama “Bossam – Stealing Destiny” has shared its first teaser!

Set within the Joseon dynasty, “Bossam – Stealing Destiny” is a brand new historic drama starring Jung Il Woo as Ba Woo, a rogue with a mysterious id who by chance kidnaps a princess. Women’ Generation’s Yuri will star as Soo Kyung, the princess in query, who’s the widowed daughter of King Gwanghae.

The newly launched teaser for the upcoming drama begins by defining “Bossam” because the observe of “secretly wrapping up a widow and stealing her away in the midst of the night time to be remarried to a single man.” Throughout the Joseon period, widows couldn’t remarry by regular means, so households typically organized the observe to attach them with new husbands.

The clip then introduces viewers to the attractive Soo Kyung, with a toddler explaining in voice-over that she is “a princess” and “the king’s daughter.” Quickly afterwards, the princess is shocked by a run-in with the rough-around-the-edges Ba Woo, who seems to have gotten right into a bodily altercation on the market. “You understand what that rascal’s nickname is?” scoffs somebody in voice-over. “It’s ‘Dirtbag.’”

Whether or not it’s playing, stealing, or preventing, there’s no criminal activity at which Ba Woo hasn’t tried his hand, and he’s quickly enticed by a profitable provide to hold out a bossam scheme. Nonetheless, he shortly realizes afterwards that he has made the error of a lifetime: he has by chance kidnapped a princess.

After asking the fuming Soo Kyung if she is known as a princess, he instantly begins kicking himself in remorse. In the meantime, King Gwanghae (performed by Kim Tae Woo) orders his subordinates to inform Soo Kyung to return to the palace tomorrow, which ends up in a frantic seek for the lacking princess.

An audibly upset Lee Yi Chum (performed by Lee Jae Yong) instructions, “Discover her instantly. The glory of our household is at stake.” In the meantime, his sword-wielding son Dae Yeop (performed by Shin Hyun Soo) exclaims, “So that you’re the rascal who’s liable for this example.”

Nonetheless, Ba Woo isn’t backing down from a struggle—and as Soo Kyung joins him in defending themselves from their pursuers, an sudden romance will blossom between the unlikely couple.

“Bossam – Stealing Destiny” is presently slated to premiere in Could. Take a look at the brand new teaser for the drama beneath!

