Watch: Women’ Generation’s Yuri Is At Odds With Jung Il Woo In New Teaser For Upcoming Historical Drama

MBN’s upcoming drama “Bossam – Stealing Destiny” has launched a brand new teaser!

Set within the Joseon dynasty, “Bossam – Stealing Destiny” is a historic drama starring Jung Il Woo as Ba Woo, a rogue with a mysterious id who unintentionally kidnaps a princess. Women’ Generation’s Yuri will star as Soo Kyung, the princess in query, who’s the widowed daughter of King Gwanghae (Kim Tae Woo).

“Bossam” is a time period for the follow wherein a widow could be kidnapped in the midst of the evening to be remarried to a single man. Through the Joseon period, widows couldn’t remarry by means of regular means, so households generally organized the follow to attach them with new husbands.

The brand new teaser begins with Ba Woo’s son Cha Dol (Go Dong Ha), who introduces his father, and goes on to introduce the characters Soo Kyung, Dae Yeop (Shin Hyun Soo), Lee Yi Chum (Lee Jae Yong), and King Gwanghae.

The teaser opens with Cha Dol displaying the shut connection he has along with his father, who says determinedly, “When his son’s life is at stake, there’s nothing a father wouldn’t do.” Nonetheless, Ba Woo makes the error of his lifetime when he unintentionally kidnaps Soo Kyung, who reacts indignantly to all the pieces the daddy and son do with the phrases, “How insolent.” The best way wherein the three of them get swept up in a very totally different future will probably be one of many drama’s key factors of curiosity.

Lee Yi Chum’s son Dae Yeop, who watched his old flame Soo Kyung be married to his older brother as a part of a political deal, is anticipated to depart an impression within the drama along with his unrequited love and formidable martial arts abilities as he fights to search out the vanished Soo Kyung.

Cha Dol then watches Lee Yi Chum maintain a funeral for Soo Kyung, questioning why he would do such a factor for somebody who’s alive. In the meantime, Lee Yi Chum reveals his need to kill Soo Kyung as he threatens, “I’ve to search out her. All I’ve to do is locate her and make this lie a actuality.” King Gwanghae then explodes in a match of anger at Lee Yi Chum, who’s making an attempt to take over his place. The teaser involves a comedic finish as Cha Dol describes how his father’s eyes widened on the sight of the princess.

MBN commented, “From Ba Woo, Soo Kyung, and Dae Yeop, who get tousled on account of a single mistake, to Lee Yi Chum and King Gwanghae, who stand at reverse ends of an influence battle, all the characters will find yourself having their destinies utterly overturned. As that is MBN’s first historic drama, we’re pouring our coronary heart and soul into the preparations. The drama will attain house theaters on Might 1 and can convey an immersive expertise to viewers of all ages.”

“Bossam – Stealing Destiny” premieres on Might 1 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

Watch the teaser under!

Take a look at Jung Il Woo in “Haechi” right here:

Watch Now

Additionally watch Yuri in “Jang Geum, On My Grandma” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)