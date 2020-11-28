Watch: Women’ Generation’s Yuri, Park So Dam, And Chae Soo Bin Take “Ask Us Something” By Storm In Exciting Preview

JTBC’s “Ask Us Something” has shared a enjoyable sneak peek of subsequent week’s episode!

On November 28, the variability present aired a preview of its upcoming episode that includes Women’ Generation’s Yuri, Park So Dam, and Chae Soo Bin as visitors. The three ladies will likely be sharing the lead function within the upcoming play “Grandpa Henry and I,” a Korean model of the 2012 French play “L’Étudiante et Monsieur Henri” by Ivan Calbérac.

The preview begins with the three actresses introducing themselves, earlier than Yuri is shocked by Kim Younger Chul instantly asking them, “Why did you come on ‘Ask Us Something’?” The Women’ Technology member makes the forged giggle by retorting, “What is that this, swiftly?”

Kang Ho Dong then asks Chae Soo Bin if Web optimization Jang Hoon took excellent care of her on one other selection present. The actress replies, “He didn’t really feel that nicely on the time,” earlier than hilariously imitating the carsick Web optimization Jang Hoon.

Lee Sang Min asks “Parasite” star Park So Dam if the Academy Awards are totally different from Korean award ceremonies, and she or he responds, “[The Academy Awards] have been actually lengthy. All in all, it took about 10 hours.” The preview then teases Park So Dam telling Kim Younger Chul that director Bong Joon Ho has a message for him.

All three visitors go on to impress the forged with their piano expertise—in addition to their selection present expertise, with Yuri cracking everybody up by playfully dancing to hits like 2PM’s “Once more and Once more” and SISTAR’s “Push Push.” Yuri additionally surprises Web optimization Jang Hoon along with her fierce aggressive streak, earlier than taking a stroll down reminiscence lane by dancing to Women’ Generation’s debut monitor “Into the New World.”

The clip ends with an intriguing glimpse of the “Ask Us Something” forged reacting with shock and horror as two mysterious males enter the classroom.

The following episode of “Ask Us Something” will air on December 4 at 9 p.m. KST. In the meantime, take a look at the brand new preview under!

