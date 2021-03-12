Watch: Won Jin Ah And Rowoon Take Viewers Behind The Scenes Of Romantic Wedding In “She Would Never Know”

JTBC has launched a behind-the-scenes video from the marriage shoot within the drama “She Would Never Know”!

“She Would Never Know” was a romance drama that starred Won Jin Ah and SF9’s Rowoon as co-workers at a cosmetics model. Won Jin Ah performed the perfectionist Yoon Music Ah and Rowoon performed her dashing youthful colleague Chae Hyun Seung. The drama aired its last episode on March 9.

The video begins with the director giving Rowoon detailed directions on his slow-motion turn-around scene. Rowoon will get embarrassed at having to pose like he’s taking pictures {a magazine} pictorial, however pulls it off along with his attractiveness and tall peak to perfection.

In the meantime, Won Jin Ah impresses the workers members along with her delicate magnificence as she seems for the primary time in a marriage robe. She tries to cover her embarrassment as she prepares for the scene, and each she and Rowoon alternate loving appears in entrance of the digicam solely to interrupt down in laughter as quickly because the director says “minimize.”

On the finish, Rowoon jokes that for his personal wedding ceremony, he’s going to put on a jean jacket on denims and slick his hair again with mousse. Used to his jokes, Won Jin Ah laughs and quips, “You do this. When you actually do this, I’ll provide you with a marriage present of 1 million received (about $900).” Rowoon muses, “I’ve by no means considered a marriage intimately, but when I’ve to, then…”

