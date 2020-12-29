Watch: Won Jin Ah And SF9’s Rowoon Work Together To Achieve The Perfect Kiss During Drama Poster Shoot

Won Jin Ah and SF9’s Rowoon star in a brand new making-of video for his or her upcoming drama “She Would By no means Know”!

An adaptation of a well-liked internet novel, JTBC’s “She Would By no means Know” will inform the love story of the perfectionist Yoon Track Ah (Won Jin Ah) and her dashing youthful colleague Chae Hyun Seung (Rowoon), who works together with her on the advertising and marketing crew for a cosmetics model.

In a brand new behind-the-scenes video for his or her poster shoot, the pair is first given instructions on a romantic shot the place they embrace whereas on a metropolis crosswalk. They stare into one another’s eyes and share a kiss. As they try the photographs afterward, the author tells Rowoon, “One of many romantic factors is the best way you bend over.” Rowoon says in shock, “Oh, I see. In order that’s the way it feels.”

The pair goes on to shoot extra variations of their embrace and kiss, making certain that they’ll have an ideal shot for the poster. Once they have a look at the outcomes once more, Won Jin Ah says to him, “Your pants offer you a extremely traditional look as a result of they’re vast. It seems like an outdated photograph.” When their shoot involves an finish, the two actors clap fortunately and excessive 5.

Watch them check out many romantic poses within the video under!

“She Would By no means Know” premieres on January 18 at 9 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, watch Rowoon in “Extraordinary You“!

Watch Now

And watch Won Jin Ah in “Melting Me Softly“:

Watch Now