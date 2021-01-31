Watch: Won Jin Ah Playfully Challenges SF9’s Rowoon To A Fight While Filming “She Would Never Know”

JTBC has shared one other behind-the-scenes take a look at Won Jin Ah and SF9’s Rowoon on the set of “She Would Never Know”!

“She Would Never Know” is a drama concerning the sophisticated workplace romance between two co-workers on the advertising workforce for a cosmetics model known as Klar. Won Jin Ah stars because the perfectionist Yoon Music Ah, whereas Rowoon performs her dashing youthful colleague Chae Hyun Seung.

The making-of clip reveals the good chemistry between the 2 lead actors.

First off, Rowoon and Won Jin Ah go over their traces and talk about the handiest technique to painting them. The director steps in with recommendation, and Rowoon says his line in a infantile tone, making everybody snigger. Off digital camera, Rowoon and Won Jin Ah joke round, however as soon as they go into filming, they immerse into their characters.

Subsequent, Rowoon prepares for the scene the place he has to provide a presentation. His playful facet comes out although, and he jokes round with the workers. He’s given a tool, and he says, “This air conditioner… Oh, it’s a laser…” He appears to be like a bit confused by all the pieces, and he feedback, “I don’t like shows.” He talks in a humorous voice, inflicting the workers to burst into laughter. One crew member even asks, “What’s unsuitable with him?”

Rowoon playfully asks Yang Jo Ah, who performs the overall supervisor within the drama, if she has a query. She will be able to’t appear to provide you with a query, and when she stalls, Rowoon jokes, “Please discuss rapidly.” Yang Jo Ah asks who Klar belongs to, and brought aback, Rowoon solutions it’s the web platform Naver. Upset, she says, “You don’t even know who your boss is.”

Won Jin Ah and Rowoon reunite once more for a scene the place they eat dinner with their co-workers. They apply their traces that revolve round Yang Jo Ah declaring that they seem like they fought. Won Jin Ah jokes, “Observe me. Include me, you little punk.” Rowoon asks in the event that they actually seem like they fought, and when the reply is sure, he chortles and says to Won Jin Ah, “They mentioned we seem like we fought!” Won Jin Ah playfully glares at him and feedback, “You suppose you’re a match for me? How dare you!”

Try the behind-the-scenes video under!

Watch Won Jin Ah in “Melting Me Softly” under!

Watch Now