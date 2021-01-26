Watch: Won Jin Ah, SF9’s Rowoon, And More Perfect Their Scenes During Rehearsal For “She Would Never Know”

JTBC’s “She Would Never Know” launched a brand new behind-the-scenes video!

“She Would Never Know” is a drama in regards to the difficult workplace romance between two co-workers on the advertising workforce for a cosmetics model referred to as Klar. Won Jin Ah stars as the perfectionist Yoon Track Ah, whereas Rowoon performs her dashing youthful colleague Chae Hyun Seung, who’s in love along with her.

The making-of video begins with Rowoon and Wang Bit Na strolling by a scene they need to movie. The 2 jokingly recommend that Rowoon ought to drop his buying bag in shock when he sees Lee Hyo Joo (Lee Joo Bin) and Lee Jae Shin (Lee Hyun Wook) coming into a marriage store. When Lee Joo Bin and Lee Hyun Wook arrive, Rowoon waves excitedly from a distance. After filming, Lee Hyun Wook reveals off his stroll that makes him look like a synthetic intelligence (AI) robotic.

Lee Hyun Wook and Lee Joo Bin get affectionate with one another as Rowoon rehearses the scene by which he observes them from a distance. Though the director tells Rowoon to chunk his lips in anger, he can’t assist from laughing at first. In an effort to cease laughing, Rowoon pretends to sew his lips closed.

In a distinct clip, Won Jin Ah and Rowoon apply their traces collectively. Won Jin Ah advises Rowoon on his tone when he recites his traces. Won Jin Ah explains, “I didn’t assume he was being indignant,” and reveals an instance of what she had in thoughts. The 2 additionally get playful through the breaks between filming by enjoying with a purse and pretending to do a small skit.

Watch the complete making-of video under!

“She Would Never Know” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. KST.

Watch Rowoon in “Extraordinary You” under!

Watch Now