Watch: Won Jin Ah, SF9’s Rowoon, And More Playfully Talk About Drinking Games Behind The Scenes Of “She Would Never Know”

JTBC’s “She Would Never Know” launched a brand new behind-the-scenes video!

Earlier than filming begins, Won Jin Ah and SF9’s Rowoon discuss concerning the consuming recreation they’ll should play. Rowoon shares, “I don’t get it. I do know the frying pan recreation.”

Won Jin Ah additionally mentions that Rowoon is just too tall for the door, and Rowoon comically tilts his head to keep away from the door body. Whereas ready, Rowoon asks about Won Jin Ah’s candy-shaped earrings. She asks, “Would you wish to eat it? Let me know if you happen to want one. I can provide it to you. I’ve ready them for you.”

When Rowoon and Won Jin Ah enter the restaurant, Rowoon pretends to be excited seeing everybody. Nevertheless, he ad-libs, “I’m sorry, I can’t keep in mind you all.” The solid discusses easy methods to play the consuming recreation, and Rowoon suggests a reputation for himself that’s purported to be tough to pronounce. Nonetheless, Rowoon nonetheless manages to say the phrase flawlessly throughout rehearsal.

The Klar cosmetics staff additionally goes out for dinner collectively, and a workers member warns the solid concerning the slippery frozen floor outdoors earlier than filming. Rowoon jokingly feedback, “I’m so scared that I can’t movie the subsequent scene!” In the same method, she responds, “It’s okay!” The actors on set burst out laughing, and Rowoon feedback, “Everybody is aware of easy methods to deal with me now.”

Earlier than filming the scene wherein Rowoon meets Won Jin Ah outdoors, Won Jin Ah explains, “9 occasions out of ten, they’re making an attempt to hit on somebody [if they go outside to take a break during a gathering with drinks].” Rowoon asks, “Is that so? What in the event that they’re not good at consuming however simply need to keep longer?” Won Jin Ah provides, “That’s simply drunken bravery.” Rowoon appears to completely perceive her clarification, pretending to behave as Won Jin Ah ready outdoors.

Watch the total making-of video right here!

“She Would Never Know” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. KST.

