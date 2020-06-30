Watch: Wonder Girls Members Reunite To Celebrate Hyerim’s Upcoming Marriage

Wonder Girls met as much as congratulate Hyerim on her marriage!

On June 29, the final episode for the primary season of MBC’s “Don’t Be Jealous” confirmed Hyerim’s day by day life forward of her marriage to taekwondo athlete Shin Min Chul in July.

That day, the Wonder Girls members met up for the primary time in about three years for Hyerim’s bridal bathe. Yubin, who recruited Hyerim into her company rrr Leisure, confirmed up first.

Subsequent to reach had been Sunmi and Ahn So Hee, who all complimented Hyerim on how fairly she seemed.

In the meantime, HA:TFELT (Yeeun) couldn’t make it on account of her schedule and shared her congratulations over a video name, as did Sunye, who resides in Canada together with her three youngsters.

Over the telephone, Sunye expressed her happiness at seeing Sunmi once more. She stated, “I noticed Sunmi for the primary time shortly as a result of she held a live performance in Toronto.”

Sunmi added, “Sunye, you realize the fried rice and porridge you made for me through the time of the live performance? It was so good.”

Ahn So Hee stated to Sunye, “Let’s all hang around once you and your youngsters come to go to.” Hyerim agreed and stated, “Come to Korea when COVID-19 ends.”

The women then caught up on what they’ve been as much as. Sunmi revealed that she was making ready for her first comeback in 10 months with the single “pporappippam.” Ahn So Hee shared that she is at the moment filming a drama.

Later, Sunye remarked that she knew that Hyerim could be the second member to get married. When requested about which member would get married subsequent, Sunye paused for a second and selected Ahn So Hee, which shocked the members.

Hyerim additionally requested Sunye concerning the benefits of marriage. Sunye joked, “Ask me concerning the unhealthy components. There are rather a lot.” She then stated, “Marriage creates a way of stability. You change into extra steady as you understand what it means for 2 folks to change into one. You study as you go by each attempting second.”

Lastly, the buddies expressed their happiness to see each other and shared a toast over low-alcohol champagne to rejoice Hyerim’s marriage.

