Watch: “Wonderful Saturday” Shares Preview Of Hyeri’s Final Episode Next Week

tvN’s “Wonderful Saturday” has shared the preview for Lady’s Day’s Hyeri’s ultimate episode subsequent week.

In October, it was revealed that Hyeri could be leaving the present to deal with performing. SHINee’s Key and Hanhae, who left the present to finish their obligatory navy service, can be becoming a member of the solid once more, together with Ladies’ Era’s Taeyeon.

With a view to ship her off with a bang, “Wonderful Saturday” prepares a whole Hyeri particular for her ultimate episode. First, the solid should react explosively to all the things she says and does. Second, Hyeri is given her personal microphone and everybody should take note of what she says when she makes use of it. She instantly begins utilizing it an excessive amount of and finally Shin Dong Yup tries to tug it away from her.

Key and Hyeri, who’re described because the “bickering siblings” of the present, additionally share some trademark moments as they argue over learn how to full the missions. On the finish, nonetheless, Hyeri will get emotional and tears up as she says, “There’s one thing I’ve been desirous to say for some time. Thanks for displaying me a lot love.”

This episode will air on November 14 at 7:40 p.m. KST.

