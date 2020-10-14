General News

Watch: Woollim Entertainment’s New Boy Group DRIPPIN Announces Debut Date And Kicks Off Teasers

October 14, 2020
Woollim Leisure has began releasing debut teasers for his or her upcoming boy group DRIPPIN!

DRIPPIN is a seven-member group together with members Cha Jun Ho, Hwang Yun Seong, Joo Chang Uk, Kim Dong Yun, Lee Hyeop, and Kim Min Website positioning, who all competed on “Produce X 101,” in addition to Alex.

On October 14, Woollim revealed a debut “spoiler” video asserting October 28 because the date of DRIPPIN’s debut.

Discover DRIPPIN’s earlier teasers and profile pictures right here, and keep tuned for extra!

