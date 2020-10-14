Watch: Woollim Entertainment’s New Boy Group DRIPPIN Announces Debut Date And Kicks Off Teasers

Woollim Leisure has began releasing debut teasers for his or her upcoming boy group DRIPPIN!

DRIPPIN is a seven-member group together with members Cha Jun Ho, Hwang Yun Seong, Joo Chang Uk, Kim Dong Yun, Lee Hyeop, and Kim Min Website positioning, who all competed on “Produce X 101,” in addition to Alex.

On October 14, Woollim revealed a debut “spoiler” video asserting October 28 because the date of DRIPPIN’s debut.

Discover DRIPPIN’s earlier teasers and profile pictures right here, and keep tuned for extra!