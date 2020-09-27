Watch: Woollim’s New Boy Group DRIPPIN Shows Off Their Moves In Cover Of NCT 127’s “Freeway To Heaven”

Woollim Leisure’s upcoming boy group DRIPPIN has shared a brand new dance cowl of NCT 127!

On September 26, the brand new group—which is at the moment making ready to debut someday in late October—launched a video of themselves taking up the dynamic choreography to NCT 127’s in style B-side “Freeway to Heaven.”

Notably, the brand new clip is DRIPPIN’s first dance video as a bunch, and it provides followers an thrilling glimpse of the seven members’ dance strikes as they gear up for his or her debut subsequent month.

DRIPPIN consists of members Cha Jun Ho, Hwang Yun Seong, Joo Chang Uk, Kim Dong Yun, Lee Hyeop, and Kim Min Search engine marketing—all of whom competed on Mnet’s “Produce X 101″—along with newcomer Alex.

Take a look at the video of DRIPPIN dancing to the English model of NCT 127’s “Freeway to Heaven” beneath!

You can too take a look at DRIPPIN’s official profile pictures right here!