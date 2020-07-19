Watch: “Working Man” Cast Gets Vicious As They Bet On High-Stakes Game In Preview For “Tazza”-Impressed Episode

Prepare for a hilarious “Tazza”-themed episode of “Working Man”!

In a newly launched preview for this week’s episode of the SBS selection present, the “Working Man” forged transforms into card sharps as they collect round a desk for a high-stakes card sport. Dressed up in colourful costumes, the forged members haven’t any drawback stepping into character as they introduce themselves and joke about desirous to get wealthy.

As soon as the betting begins, the forged rapidly begins elevating the stakes, and the members rush to type alliances with whoever is in energy at any given time. Though the foundations explicitly state that they have to chorus from any type of violence, it wouldn’t be “Working Man” if the members didn’t break all the foundations—and the psychological battle rapidly devolves into bodily combating as Yoo Jae Suk declares, “That is conflict.”

To search out out who will emerge the triumphant victor, tune in to the subsequent episode of “Working Man” on July 19 at 5 p.m. KST!

