Watch: “Working Man” Cast Picks The Best And Worst At Samba, Hula, A Cappella, And More

On the September 13 episode of SBS’s “Working Man,” the solid tried their hand at new hobbies so as to win the lottery.

The firstclass of the day was to show them easy methods to yodel. Yoo Jae Suk’s staff gained after being chosen by one of many administrators on the present. Nonetheless, Jun So Min’s creativity and keenness precipitated the 2 instructors to select Jun So Min as the perfect pupil, giving her the prospect to decide on one of many profitable lottery numbers.

For the second class, the solid needed to decide between “Hawaii” and “Brazil.” Their selections determined if they might find yourself studying hula or samba. On the hula staff had been Lee Kwang Soo, Music Ji Hyo, Ji Suk Jin, and Kim Jong Kook. Their hula teacher instructed them that facial expressions had been key in hula and the solid practiced expressing feelings with solely their faces earlier than studying hula.

Within the samba staff had been Jun So Min, Yang Se Chan, Yoo Jae Suk, and HaHa. Yoo Jae Suk and HaHa acknowledged their dance teacher, a dancesport athlete who had labored with them on “Infinite Problem.” Though the solid was intimidated by the samba dancers’ power and flamboyant strikes, Jun So Min was intrigued when the teacher stated that he had met his spouse (who was additionally on the present as a dancer) by dance.

The samba staff gained the spherical and Jun So Min was once more chosen as the perfect pupil by the dance instructors. Music Ji Hyo was chosen as the perfect pupil on the hula staff.

Lastly, the solid discovered easy methods to sing from the a cappella group EXIT, who taught them “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” from “The Lion King.” Lee Kwang Soo made everybody chortle when his voice began to waver in the course of his efficiency, however Kim Jong Kook’s staff impressed the entire solid and crew with their professionalism. Their staff gained and HaHa was chosen as the perfect pupil by EXIT.

In the long run, nobody was capable of get all six numbers of the lottery right, which meant nobody took house the gold prize. HaHa, who received three second locations, took house a Korean beef set as a prize.

