Watch: “Working Man” Cast Puts Their Own Spin On (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi’s Dream Of Riding A Giraffe

On the July 26 episode of SBS’s “Working Man,” Soyou, Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon, (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi, Lovelyz’s Mijoo, IZ*ONE’s Jang Received Younger, and Kim Dong Jun appeared as company.

In the beginning of the episode, Yuqi was launched as this being her first look on “Working Man.” She shared that she had all the time wished to return on the present and had beforehand been an MC on the Chinese language model.

Yoo Jae Suk stated, “Yuqi says that she is keen on giraffes. Do you actually like giraffes?” Yuqi affirmed this, and added, “My dream has all the time been to experience one.”

Ji Suk Jin and Kim Jong Kook didn’t let this chance slide and grabbed Lee Kwang Soo and stated, “You possibly can experience this one.” Lee Kwang Soo’s nickname on the present (one among many) is “giraffe” on account of his peak and lengthy limbs.

Lee Kwang Soo protested, exclaiming, “She needs to experience an actual giraffe, so why me?” Within the subtitles, the manufacturing employees added, “Generally the giraffe character is available in helpful.” Kim Jong Kook stated, “You may have to make it real looking, so present her how a giraffe runs first.” Nonetheless complaining, Lee Kwang Soo did it.

On the different forged members’ encouragement, Yuqi acquired on Lee Kwang Soo’s again. Lee Kwang Soo remarked, “She truly acquired on.” The members gave her a chunk of pretend grass to “feed” the giraffe as he walked across the sq., nonetheless complaining.

Try the clip under!

Watch “Working Man” on Viki under!

Watch Now