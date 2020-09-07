Watch: “Working Man” Cast Tries New Hobbies Like Samba, Hula, And Singing A Cappella In Preview

In subsequent week’s episode of SBS’s “Working Man,” the forged takes on a various vary of hobbies in an effort to win the gold!

The preview for the September 13 episode reveals that actual gold is on the road in subsequent week’s episode. In order to be the fortunate winner, the members should take part in numerous hobbies like yodeling, samba dancing, hula dancing, and singing a cappella.

The yodeling instructor criticizes the forged for being a scorching mess, whereas Jun So Min and Yang Se Chan get far too absorbed in samba dancing and should be reined in by their academics. Yoo Jae Suk and HaHa, who’re additionally dancing samba, amuse the others by beating one another up as a substitute of dancing like companions. Lee Kwang Soo and Ji Suk Jin, who’re studying hula, are informed by their instructor {that a} smiling expression is the important thing to the dance.

Predictably, the forged’s try to sing a cappella (singing with out instrumental accompaniment) additionally dissolves into laughter.

Take a look at the preview beneath!

