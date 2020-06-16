Watch: “Working Man” Members Learn About Each Other’s Love Lives + Test Their Loyalty In Fun Preview

Prepare for “Working Man” viewers to spill the tea on the solid members’ love lives!

On June 14, the SBS selection present aired an thrilling preview of subsequent week’s episode, which is able to mercilessly check the bond between the members. After being separated and led to completely different flooring, the solid members try to speak with each other earlier than studying that a few of their circumstances are vastly completely different from others.

Riffing off a quote from the Spanish sci-fi horror movie “The Platform” (which might be heard within the background and appears to be the theme of the upcoming episode), the video’s caption dramatically declares, “There are solely three varieties of folks: These on the prime, these on the backside, and those that betray.” Yoo Jae Suk observes that if these on the prime take every part, there will probably be nothing left for these on the backside, and Lee Kwang Soo says desperately, “This isn’t a contest. We are able to all survive.”

HaHa goes on to inform his fellow members, “If we be a part of forces, we dwell, but when collapse, we die.” Unsurprisingly, nevertheless, it isn’t lengthy earlier than the “Working Man” solid activates one another, and Lee Kwang Soo laughingly asks his castmates what he did fallacious as they pounce on him in a gaggle. The caption teases, “A fierce ‘loyalty race’ through which those that have misplaced the belief of others are mercilessly solid apart.”

The preview then takes a lighter flip, with the “Working Man” members studying tales despatched in by viewers who declare to have seen them in actual life. Ji Suk Jin excitedly reads, “That is the situation of Yoo Jae Suk’s first kiss!” whereas Yang Se Chan reads a narrative about Kim Jong Kook and a feminine expat. Yoo Jae Suk makes Jun So Min crack up with a narrative of her appearing lovey-dovey with somebody exterior of a dressing room, and she or he later complains, “What number of boyfriends are there [in these stories]?”

The subsequent episode of “Working Man” will air on June 21 at 5 p.m. KST. In the meantime, try the brand new preview beneath!

Watch the most recent episode of “Working Man” with English subtitles right here:

