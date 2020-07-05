Watch: “Working Man” Members Play Characters In An Exciting Mystery That Viewers Must Solve Live In 10th-Anniversary Episode Preview

Prepare to resolve an intriguing thriller on the following episode of “Working Man”!

On July 5, the SBS selection present aired an thrilling sneak peek of its upcoming 10th-anniversary particular episode, which can air dwell subsequent week.

Viewers will be capable of take part within the broadcast in actual time by trying to resolve a thriller starring the “Working Man” solid, every of whom will probably be taking over a unique character within the story.

Ji Suk Jin will probably be taking part in the position of Korea’s wealthiest man, a profitable businessman who invitations the opposite members to his residence. In the meantime, Yoo Jae Suk will hilariously be taking over the position of Ji Suk Jin’s butler. Every of the visitors has a unique career: Kim Jong Kook is an analyst, HaHa is an insurance coverage firm worker, Music Ji Hyo is an legal professional, Lee Kwang Soo is a decide, Yang Se Chan is a detective, and Jun So Min is a gambler.

Shortly after the group’s arrival, Yoo Jae Suk publicizes that Ji Suk Jin’s gold bullion has been stolen, and the caption hints that there could also be two thieves hidden amongst the “Working Man” members. As every of the members takes turns scoping out the room the place the secure is positioned for clues, the preview teases that even probably the most seemingly meaningless actions could transform an essential piece of proof.

After the “Working Man” solid watches surveillance footage of one another, they start suspecting each other of being the prison. Kim Jong Kook declares that he’s figured one thing out, whereas Yoo Jae Suk grabs a protesting Lee Kwang Soo by the collar and accuses him of being the thief. As Ji Suk Jin maintains his innocence, the “Working Man” members vote on who they assume is responsible, and Jun So Min is led away in handcuffs as they put together for a trial.

In response to the preview, the ultimate trial will air dwell throughout subsequent week’s broadcast, giving viewers the chance to resolve the thriller in actual time. The clip ends with Yoo Jae Suk telling the viewers, “We hope that you just’ll catch the prison.”

The 10th-anniversary episode of “Working Man” will air dwell on July 12 at 5 p.m. KST. In the meantime, take a look at the brand new preview under!

Watch the most recent episode of “Working Man” with English subtitles now:

