Watch: “Working Man” Previews Showdown Between Daesang Winners Kim Jong Kook And Yoo Jae Suk

SBS’s “Working Man” teased an epic showdown for subsequent week’s episode!

The preview opens with footage of Yoo Jae Suk and Kim Jong Kook successful their Daesangs (Grand Prizes) on the SBS Leisure Awards. The manufacturing director (PD) notes that it’s uncommon to have two Daesang winners on the identical present and proposes a showdown between the 2 winners.

After discovering out that the members have to decide on which staff to affix, Yang Se Chan says, “It’s already uncomfortable.” The members advise their staff leaders to not get mad regardless of their selections, however suspect it’s a dropping battle.

Nevertheless, the preview quickly takes a distinct flip as the staff members run away from their leaders on account of their bossy conduct. Lee Kwang Soo nearly jumps into the ocean to get away as Yoo Jae Suk and Kim Jong Kook come out to gather their runaway staff members.

This episode of “Working Man” will air on March 21. Take a look at the preview beneath!

Watch “Working Man” beneath!

Watch Now