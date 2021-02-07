Watch: “Working Man” Reveals Fun Sneak Peek Of “The Penthouse” Stars Getting Competitive In New Preview

“The Penthouse” stars Park Eun Suk, Yoon Jong Hoon, and Ha Do Kwon are coming to “Working Man”!

On February 7, the SBS selection present aired an thrilling preview of subsequent week’s episode, which is able to function visitor appearances by the three actors from the hit drama. The clip begins with the “Working Man” forged excitedly greeting their new friends, who’re launched as being “from a penthouse within the subsequent neighborhood over.”

Yoo Jae Suk then brings up the truth that Ha Do Kwon beforehand guested on “Working Man” with “The Penthouse” main girls Lee Ji Ah, Kim So Yeon, and S.E.S.’s Eugene a number of months in the past. He jokingly asks, “Are you right here to beat [Kim] Jong Kook as we speak as properly?” and Ha Do Kwon insists, “I don’t have any ambitions in any respect as we speak.”

Nevertheless, the preview amusingly goes on to indicate Ha Do Kwon unleashing his fierce aggressive streak as soon as the video games start, with the caption teasing, “Nearly as quickly as he finishes talking, he returns to being the warrior of ‘The Penthouse’?!”

Initially, Yoon Jong Hoon is shocked by the extraordinary environment on “Working Man,” the place the forged members will do something to win, even when which means stepping into vicious bodily fights with each other. Yoo Jae Suk and Kim Jong Kook additionally scold Yoon Jong Hoon for not remembering the reply to a query, and Park Eun Suk later defends himself passionately in opposition to accusations by saying, “See? I actually don’t have it!”

In the tip, all three actors wind up adapting to the brutal world of “Working Man,” with the caption revealing, “On the ‘Working Man’ members’ lack of mercy, the three males make up their thoughts to show to the darkish aspect.” As they start bending the principles to win, the “Working Man” forged begins to complain about their ruthlessness—however because the clip hilariously teases, the friends “achieve utterly adapting to ‘Working Man’ by way of upgraded dishonest strategies.”

The following episode of “Working Man” will air on February 14 at 5 p.m. KST. In the meantime, try the complete preview under!

