Watch: “Working Man” Teases A Special Episode For Song Ji Hyo And Jun So Min In New Preview

Jun So Min and Song Ji Hyo would be the stars of subsequent week’s “Working Man” episode!

In the preview for subsequent week’s episode, the forged will get enthusiastic about doing a “{couples} race.” Nevertheless, the feminine “visitors” transform their feminine forged members, Song Ji Hyo and Jun So Min.

The present then takes the forged on a visit down reminiscence lane to the time when each actresses first appeared on the present—and the male forged members had been truly excited to see them. The present additionally reveals footage from when the male forged members tried to win them over.

In the current time, the male forged members react with horror to the previous footage, pretending to retch as the feminine forged members cringe with embarrassment.

The mission of the race is to get better their “first emotions” for his or her feminine forged members and deal with their “little sisters” effectively.

This episode of “Working Man” will air on October 11. Try the preview beneath!

Watch “Working Man”:

