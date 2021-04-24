Watch: Xiumin Drops Dynamic Dance Practice Video For Solo EXO-CBX Track “Shake”

EXO’s Xiumin shared a gift with fans in the form of a dance practice video for “Shake”!

“Shake” is Xiumin’s solo track from EXO-CBX’s first Japanese studio album, “Magic,” which was released in 2018. EXO-CBX is a subunit of EXO formed of members Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin. The group released two mini albums in Korea, and one mini album and studio album in Japan. Xiumin previously performed “Shake” at EXO-CBX’s Japanese arena tour “Magical Circus.”

Since his discharge from the military in December 2020, Xiumin has been active on various variety shows, including an official MC position with Shin Dong Yup. Meanwhile, EXO has teased new music for their ninth anniversary as a group.

Check out the dance practice video below!