Watch: Yeo Jin Goo And Shin Ha Kyun Immerse Themselves Into Their Roles Behind The Scenes Of “Past Evil”

April 14, 2021
JTBC’s “Past Evil” launched a brand new behind-the-scenes video of the actors and manufacturing crew onerous at work!

The making-of video begins with Yeo Jin Goo testing out a golf membership as a weapon. He shares, “I’m apprehensive. Tonight is a bit chilly. I’ve to put on [warm clothing], so I can movie the rain scene whereas staying heat.” When a practice passes by above him, Yeo Jin Goo randomly feedback, “There’s a whole lot of trains and subways in Korea. It comes very incessantly. That is just like the site visitors hub.”

Nonetheless, when filming begins, Yeo Jin Goo instantly will get severe and into character. Regardless of the pouring rain, Yeo Jin Goo focuses intently on performing. Between breaks, the actor watches “Past Evil” along with his cellphone and screens his efficiency carefully although he’s completely soaked by the rain. The director praises him endlessly and tells him to remain dry between filming scenes.

In one other clip with Shin Ha Kyun, the 2 actors completely rehearse their actions with the director. After checking the scene line by line, Shin Ha Kyun and Yeo Jin Goo enter their options to finest seize the feelings of their characters realistically.

As a result of rain and tears, Yeo Jin Goo is barely capable of open his eyes after filming. Once they lastly wrap up, Yeo Jin Goo states, “I didn’t cry. It’s simply that the rain water got here all the way down to my eyes.” Though his eyes are swollen, he adamantly continues, “Tears didn’t come out of my eyes. Actually. What are tears? I don’t cry.”

Within the distance, Shin Ha Kyun can also be drying himself along with his hair pulled again beneath a towel. Because the making-of digicam tries to movie him, Yeo Jin Goo covers up the digicam and shares, “No, I’ve to guard him! Don’t movie him!” The solid and actors cheer as they bid farewell to one another for the night time after a profitable day of filming.

Watch the complete making-of video under!

“Past Evil” ended on April 10. Take a look at the primary episode under!

