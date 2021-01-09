Watch: Yeo Jin Goo And Shin Ha Kyun Search High And Low For The Monster In Upcoming Psychological Thriller Drama

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Monster” (literal title) has unveiled its first teaser!

“Monster” is a psychological thriller starring Yeo Jin Goo and Shin Ha Kyun as two males who’re prepared to interrupt the principles and the legislation of their pursuit of a serial killer. The drama asks, “Who’s the monster? Is it you? Is it me? Is it us?” It’s directed by Shim Na Yeon (“Second of Eighteen“) and written by Kim Soo Jin (“Mad Canine“).

The clip begins with Lee Dong Shik (performed by Shin Ha Kyun) confessing he has killed somebody. When Han Joo Received asks him how he did it, Lee Dong Shik pauses what he’s doing and appears up with an eerie smile. The chilling ambiance is additional enhanced by the sight of Lee Dong Shik slicing uncooked meat.

The setting modifications, and Han Joo Received is operating by a subject in pitch black darkness. He raises his flashlight upwards as if he’s looking for one thing particular. Lee Dong Shik narrates, “There’s no secret right here. Somebody’s all the time watching every part.”

The two characters have a tense staredown in the midst of the sector. Han Joo Received’s voice asks who’s the killer, and the caption questions the identical factor, saying, “Which certainly one of us is the monster?”

“Monster” will premiere in February 2021.

Try the teaser beneath!

