Watch: Yeo Jin Goo And Shin Ha Kyun Start Off On The Wrong Foot In New “Past Evil” Teaser

New JTBC drama “Past Evil” has shared a peek on the first episode airing this week!

The psychological thriller is about two males who’re prepared to interrupt guidelines and the regulation of their pursuit of a serial killer. As they try to trace down the assassin, they need to repeatedly ask themselves, “Who’s the monster? Is it you? Is it me? Is it us?”

Yeo Jin Goo will star within the drama as Han Joo Gained, a extremely succesful detective who appears to have every little thing going for him however harbors a hidden secret. He finally ends up transferring to the native police station in Manyang, the place he turns into the accomplice of former violent crimes detective Lee Dong Shik (performed by Shin Ha Kyun), who has been demoted to doing menial work. Lee Dong Shik’s life modifications when he reencounters an outdated serial killer case that shook up his world 20 years in the past.

The new teaser raises questions on Han Joo Woo’s hidden backstory. Han Joo Gained, an elite detective with superb expertise, comes all the way down to the police station in Manyang with a secret. Lee Dong Shik has to serve Han Joo Gained, who is way youthful than him, as his new superior. Lee Dong Shik introduces himself and holds out a hand, however Han Joo Gained refuses to shake it, saying, “I don’t actually like making bodily contact with different individuals.” This hints the tough starting of their advanced relationship.

Han Joo Gained discovers that Lee Dong Shik was a suspect in two instances of homicide and kidnapping up to now, and Lee Dong Shik provokes him by declaring, “I killed their youngest daughter.” This solely provides rigidity between them, and it will increase curiosity about Lee Dong Shik’s mysterious previous.

Moreover, the video hints a few strained relationship between Han Joo Gained and his father Han Ki Hwan (Choi Jin Ho), and Han Joo Gained appears to be having a tough time getting alongside together with his new teammates on the Manyang Police Station as nicely. Throughout a crew dinner, the ambiance grows thick with rigidity, and somebody asks, “What’s with the ambiance?” Lee Dong Shik taunts, “Possibly there’s a motive why he can’t inform us his identify.”

In direction of the top of the clip, Han Joo Gained races by a subject of tall, thick grass, and his voiceover says, “Detective Lee Dong Shik, there’s one thing I wish to ask you.”

Watch the total video under!

“Past Evil” will premiere on February 19 at 11 p.m. KST.

