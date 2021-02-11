Watch: Yeo Jin Goo Hunts For The Truth In Shin Ha Kyun’s Secretive Village In “Past Evil” Teaser

The upcoming JTBC drama “Past Evil” has given a brand new take a look at the “monster” who’s reawakening within the quiet village of Manyang.

“Past Evil” is a psychological thriller about two males who’re prepared to interrupt guidelines and the legislation of their pursuit of a serial killer. As they try to trace down the assassin, they need to repeatedly ask themselves, “Who’s the monster? Is it you? Is it me? Is it us?”

Yeo Jin Goo will star within the drama as Han Joo Gained, a extremely succesful detective who appears to have all the pieces going for him however harbors a hidden secret. He finally ends up transferring to the native police station in Manyang, the place he turns into the associate of former violent crimes detective Lee Dong Shik (performed by Shin Ha Kyun), who has been demoted to doing menial work. Lee Dong Shik’s life modifications when he reencounters an outdated serial killer case that shook up his world 20 years in the past.

On February 10, the drama shared a chilling spotlight video that gives a touch on the suspense and thriller in retailer for viewers. It begins with Lee Dong Shik chopping by a subject of reeds at night time in the dead of night with a flashlight because the police station’s youngest member Oh Ji Hoon (performed by Nam Yoon Soo) screams out for him in terror, begging him to come back shortly. The scene foreshadows the bizarre incident that has occurred on this seemingly peaceable village.

Then there’s one other voice that’s addressing Lee Dong Shik—it’s his twin youthful sister Lee Yoo Yeon (Moon Joo Yeon), who asks the place he’s and says there’ll be huge bother if he doesn’t come dwelling as we speak too. She seems frightened as she’s startled by one thing on the highway at night time. There’s a wall lined in newspaper cuttings a few “Lacking Feminine Faculty Scholar in Manyang, Munju Metropolis,” displaying the tragedy that Lee Dong Shik has gone by. Han Joo Gained drives by a banner within the village that reads “Please discover our lacking Yoo Yeon.”

He introduces himself on the police station, and he continues to maintain his guard up across the locals as he pursues the reality. Lee Dong Shik and Han Joo Gained have now change into companions, and Lee Dong Shik warns him to watch out, saying there are not any secrets and techniques in Manyang. Han Joo Gained is then wanting urgently round as he stands in a subject of reeds, yelling out to Lee Dong Shik, “Are you taking part in with me proper now?” In the meantime, the village’s butcher Yoo Jae Yi (Choi Sung Eun) has additionally misplaced somebody, as her mom went lacking 20 years in the past. She hits Han Joo Gained in the again with an egg, yelling at him along with her voice loaded with pent-up anger.

The suspense is elevated by the reveal of Lee Dong Shik’s hidden previous, when it’s shared that Lee Dong Shik was a suspect in two instances of homicide and kidnapping prior to now. “A suspect from 20 years in the past reappeared on this village lately and resides right here,” says Han Joo Gained, and instantly the village is engulfed in chaos as soon as once more. The violent crimes division crew chief Oh Ji Hwa (Kim Shin Rok) offers a distressed sigh and appears away, hinting at a horrible incident. It’s additionally clear that there are people who find themselves attempting to cease Han Joo Gained’s investigation, and he’s proven looking out in the dead of night by a storage room of information. The station’s chief constable Nam Sang Bae (Chun Ho Jin) warns him to remain nonetheless, whereas Han Joo Gained’s father Han Gi Chan (Choi Jin Ho), pressures him by saying, “If you happen to don’t do something and keep nonetheless, then nothing unhealthy will occur.”

Han Joo Gained is unnerved by Lee Dong Shik’s laughter. In the meantime, Lee Dong Shik’s outdated pal Park Jung Je (Choi Dae Hoon) tells him {that a} file’s gone lacking, asking if he’s the one which took it, and Lee Dong Shik seems to the facet as if struck by a thought. Over a clip of Lee Dong Shik smiling in a chilling approach, he says in a voiceover, “Does it matter that a lot who did it?” Han Joo Gained replies, “Why doesn’t it matter to you?” Han Joo Gained factors a gun at Lee Dong Shik, and in one other scene, Lee Dong Shik breaks down in tears.

Watch the spotlight video under!

“Past Evil” will premiere on February 19 at 11 p.m. KST.

