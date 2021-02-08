Watch: Yeo Jin Goo Questions The Ways Of Shin Ha Kyun’s Mysterious Village In New Teaser For “Past Evil”

JBTC launched a brand new teaser of the upcoming drama “Past Evil”!

“Past Evil” is a psychological thriller about two males who’re keen to interrupt guidelines and the legislation of their pursuit of a serial killer. As they try to trace down the assassin, they need to repeatedly ask themselves, “Who’s the monster? Is it you? Is it me? Is it us?”

Yeo Jin Goo will star within the drama as Han Joo Gained, a extremely succesful detective who appears to have the whole lot going for him, however harbors a hidden secret. He finally ends up transferring to the native police station within the quiet village of Manyang, the place former detective Lee Dong Shik (performed by Shin Ha Kyun) has been demoted to doing menial work.

The new teaser begins with Han Joo Gained standing alone in a subject of reeds. In the background, Lee Dong Shik’s voice warns, “Right here, there aren’t any secrets and techniques. Someplace, somebody is watching the whole lot.” The textual content, “Who’s the monster amongst us?” flashes on display because the teaser exhibits a sneak peek on the folks of Manyang.

In addition to the police chief Nam Sang Bae (Chun Ho Jin), the teaser introduces Oh Ji Hwa (Kim Shin Rok), who graduated from the identical college as Lee Dong Shik, Manyang’s butcher Yoo Jae Yi (Choi Sung Eun), and Park Jung Je (Choi Dae Hoon), who exhibits Han Joo Gained a wierd drawing.

Lee Dong Shik shares, “No matter occurs in right here, we should always settle in right here. We are able to’t bear to have somebody are available and look down on us. We first defend them after which see. That’s the Manyang folks.” The townspeople additionally appear to be on guard round Han Joo Gained since he’s new to the city. Han Joo Gained’s troublesome time within the new village is foreshadowed as Yoo Jae Yi throws an egg at Han Joo Gained whereas screaming, “Open up.”

Lee Dong Shik additionally acts suspiciously within the new teaser. Park Jung Je asks Lee Dong Shik a few lacking piece of proof, however Lee Dong Shik seems to be hiding one thing. Han Joo Gained asks, “Who killed them?” making viewers surprise what the key hidden within the village of Manyang might be.

Watch the complete teaser under:

“Past Evil” will premiere on February 19 at 11 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yeo Jin Goo in his earlier drama “Resort Del Luna” with subtitles right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)