Watch: YG Entertainment’s New Boy Group TREASURE Makes Grand Debut With “BOY” MV

TREASURE has made their much-anticipated debut!

On August 7 at 6 p.m. KST, YG Entertainment’s new boy group launched their debut single album “THE FIRST STEP : CHAPTER ONE” together with the music video for the title observe.

“BOY” consists by CHOICE37, HAE, Se.A, R.Tee, and members Choi Hyun Suk and Haruto participated within the rap making with lyrics by Se.A and CHOICE37. A catchy music with a robust beat, the music is a few boy who boldly expresses his emotions for somebody he’s interested in.

Watch the music video beneath!

Try a shoutout from TREASURE for Soompi followers: