Watch: YG’s New Boy Group TREASURE Drops Powerful Dance Practice Video For “BOY”

YG Leisure’s new group TREASURE has launched a dance apply video for his or her debut monitor!

On August 10, the rookie boy group gave followers a greater take a look at the choreography for his or her title monitor “BOY,” which they launched earlier this week. TREASURE’s new clip affords a full view of the 12 members’ highly effective dance strikes, in addition to the cool formations concerned of their dynamic choreography.

Since its launch on August 7, “BOY” has been topping iTunes charts in varied nations everywhere in the world, along with its music video racking up a formidable variety of views on YouTube.

Take a look at TREASURE’s new dance apply video under!