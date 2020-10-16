Watch: Yoo In Na And Eric Have An Intriguing Reunion In “The Spies Who Loved Me” Premiere Teaser

Yoo In Na and Eric’s upcoming drama has launched a teaser for its first episode!

MBC’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “The Spies Who Loved Me” is a suspenseful romantic comedy a few lady who inadvertently will get caught up on the earth of espionage. Yoo In Na will star as Kang Ah Reum, a marriage costume designer who’s been married twice, and her present and former husbands harbor many secrets and techniques. Eric will star as Kang Ah Reum’s first husband Jun Ji Hoon, an enthralling and unpredictable undercover agent who works for Interpol. Im Joo Hwan performs her present husband, who’s a company spy.

On October 15, MBC shared a brand new preview that begins out with a candy kiss between Yoo In Na and Eric as he feedback within the voiceover, “I’d be okay strolling round aimlessly for the remainder of my life, only for this second.” The lovable reminiscence solely lasts a second as they bounce to current day and Yoo In Na remarks, “Is there any motive for us to smile whereas fascinated by the previous?”

Later, Eric receives an invite to a bachelorette celebration. He abides by the “sheriff” costume code and units off to search for a Nationwide Intelligence Service (NIS) agent essential to his investigation. Yoo In Na can also be on the celebration as an in depth buddy of the bride, and Eric watches as she rushes out of the group.

Viewers can look ahead to seeing how their sudden reunion shapes their relationship, as they meet again up on the island the place their love started. The 2 should additionally workforce as much as discover Sophie Ahn (performed by Yoon So Hee), who’s each Yoo In Na’s buddy and the NIS agent Eric is on the lookout for.

Watch the teaser beneath!

“The Spies Who Loved Me” premieres on October 21 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

