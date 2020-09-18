Watch: Yoo In Na, Eric, And Im Joo Hwan Gear Up For A Game Of Deception In New Spy Drama

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Spy Who Beloved Me” has launched its first teaser!

“The Spy Who Beloved Me” is an exciting romantic comedy a few girl who will get caught up in espionage along with her two secretive husbands. Yoo In Na stars as Kang Ah Reum, a marriage gown designer. Eric stars as Jeon Ji Hoon, her ex-husband, a secret Interpol agent who’s undercover as a journey photographer. Im Joo Hwan stars as Derek Hyun, a company spy and Kang Ah Reum’s present husband.

In the brand new teaser, Yoo In Na places collectively a marriage gown and says, “To trick and to be tricked. To belief and to faux to belief. Marriage is an intelligence battle.” The marriage gown then twists to resemble the gun barrel sequence made well-known by the James Bond collection. As she locks her husbands in her targets, she says, “Now, let’s communicate the reality, lets?” Each Eric and Im Joo Hwan exude charisma of their roles as spies, however each get tousled of their lies and Yoo In Na’s charms (who’s armed with stitching scissors).

“The Spy Who Beloved Me” premieres someday in October. Take a look at the teaser beneath!

