Watch: Yoo In Na, Eric, And Im Joo Hwan Get Tangled Up In Romance And Espionage In “The Spies Who Loved Me” Teaser

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Spies Who Loved Me” has shared an thrilling new preview!

“The Spies Who Loved Me” is a suspenseful new romantic comedy a few girl who inadvertently will get caught up on the planet of espionage. Yoo In Na will star within the drama as Kang Ah Reum, a marriage gown designer who will get married twice, to 2 husbands who each harbor many secrets and techniques.

Shinhwa’s Eric will play the function of Kang Ah Reum’s first husband Jun Ji Hoon, a captivating and unpredictable undercover agent who works for Interpol, whereas Im Joo Hwan will play her second husband Derek Hyun, a extremely smart company spy with a aggressive streak.

The newly launched teaser begins with Kang Ah Reum warning, “Be good to me. As a result of right this moment, I’m holding your hand, however tomorrow, I could be holding a gun.” Because the clip reveals flashes of her tumultuous married life with Jun Ji Hoon, she remarks in voice-over, “You recognize what I spotted after two marriages? There’s nobody who’s nice on a regular basis; there are solely moments which might be nice.”

Jun Ji Hoon then reveals his devotion to his ex-wife Kang Ah Reum, divulging, “Once I received on the aircraft, I made up my thoughts. To decide on one factor [over the other]. I wished to stick with Ah Reum.” Kang Ah Reum additionally goes via her share of heartbreak, tearing up as she complains, “Jun Ji Hoon, so that you’re actually going to be like this up till the very finish.”

In the meantime, Kang Ah Reum’s present husband, Derek Hyun—who’s undercover as a diplomat—shows a wholly completely different attraction as he declares, “I’m gullible. So don’t deceive me.” In one other scene, he ties Jun Ji Hoon’s necktie for him with a cocky smirk, commenting, “The best way my spouse seems to be up at me when she ties my necktie is just like when she kisses me.” Suspicious of his ex’s new husband, Jun Ji Hoon asks, “Kang Ah Reum, what sort of man have you ever married?”

Whereas conducting analysis on Jun Ji Hoon, mysterious forces command their underlings to “look into his ex-wife first,” and Jun Ji Hoon insists, “Ah Reum doesn’t know something.” Nevertheless, as Kang Ah Reum winds up entangled in his world of espionage, she decides to work collectively together with her ex, telling him, “Even in the event you and I are over as a married couple, we nonetheless should do what must be accomplished.” She provides in voice-over, “Sorry, honey. I’ve a secret now.”

“The Spies Who Loved Me” will premiere on October 21 at 9 p.m. KST. In the meantime, take a look at the brand new teaser under!

