Watch: Yoo In Na, Lee Yeon Hee, Yoo Yeon Seok, Sooyoung, And More Share Their Experiences Filming Romantic Movie “New Year Blues”

The upcoming movie “New Year Blues” has shared stunning posters and a enjoyable making-of video!

“New Year Blues” tells the story of 4 {couples} who should every overcome completely different fears and issues as they face the start of a brand new 12 months. The star-studded forged consists of Kim Kang Woo, Yoo In Na, Yoo Yeon Seok, Lee Yeon Hee, Lee Dong Hwi, Chen Du Ling, Yeom Hye Ran, Women’ Era’s Sooyoung, and Yoo Tae Oh.

A not too long ago launched video exhibits behind-the-scenes footage from the filming of every couple’s completely different story and options interviews with the forged. Separated into three vital key factors concerning the movie, the video begins by highlighting its hopeful message that goals for a brand new begin.

Kim Kang Woo and Yoo In Na play the always bickering pair Ji Ho and Hyo Younger, who slowly reopen their hearts to one another after being afraid to like once more on account of previous relationships failing.

Yoo In Na shares, “The sight of the characters simply making an attempt exhausting to be a bit extra completely happy inside their very own conditions may be very heart-warming.” She provides that she was in a position to really feel completely happy whereas filming due to her co-star Kim Kang Woo.

Kim Kang Woo says, “She has so many charming qualities and I’d prefer to work along with her once more.”

Yoo Yeon Seok and Lee Yeon Hee take the roles of Jae Heon and Jin Ah, who really feel dissatisfied with their lives and discover consolation in one another whereas in Argentina.

Yoo Yeon Seok describes their story as portraying the heart-racing pleasure of a brand new and unfamiliar relationship. Lee Yeon Hee says, “I used to be in a position to depend on him and really feel snug whereas we filmed.” Yoo Yeon Seok provides that they’d naturally turn into nearer and it had been an pleasant shoot.

Lee Dong Hwi and Chen Du Ling play the engaged couple Yong Chan and Yao Lin, who wrestle forward of their marriage ceremony and now have to cope with Yong Chan’s interferring sister Yong Mi (Yeom Hye Ran).

Yeom Hye Ran describes that the set had been very snug and cheerful, and Lee Dong Hwi says, “I believe our chemistry will even appear very cute and entertaining within the movie. It was an unforgettable expertise to get to work with the 2 of them.”

Sooyoung and Yoo Tae Oh take the roles of gardener Oh Wol and Paralympian Rae Hwan, who’ve been in a relationship for a very long time.

Yoo Tae Oh says that they have been a superb match for one another and so he’d at all times felt snug on set. Sooyoung shares that they’d been in a position to shortly turn into mates, saying she thinks they have been the couple within the movie with probably the most moments of displaying bodily affection.

The following level the video focuses on is the 4 couple’s chemistry that can make viewers’ hearts flutter.

Yoo In Na shares, “We put loads of effort into getting the proper stability between a way of distance and their emotions for one another. I believe it can significantly have the ability to give some braveness to individuals who’ve been damage by way of relationships or marriage.”

Yoo Yeon Seok says, “I can’t keep in mind ever seeing a Korean film that filmed in entrance of the Iguazu Falls earlier than.” Lee Yeon Hee feedback, “I believe the film will do a superb job at portraying the distinctive ambiance and colours of Argentina.”

Lee Dong Hwi shares, “The scene the place we’re on a date in downtown Seoul was actually particular and enjoyable.”

Sooyoung says, “I assumed we must always remember to put extra of an emphasis on their trade of appears, which solely the 2 of them find out about, inside the crowd of individuals.” Yoo Tae Oh says, “Now we have to be completely happy. I believe individuals will relate to that.”

The third key level is that individuals of any age will have the ability to take pleasure in and relate to the story. Director Hong Ji Younger says it can consolation everybody who’s experiencing anxiousness about love, work, and the long run, and Yoo Tae Oh describes it as a film that individuals will have the ability to watch once more each winter.

Lee Dong Hwi feedback, “Everybody who’s ready for ‘New Year Blues,’ please keep wholesome!” and Sooyoung says, “I hope you’ll like it quite a bit.”

The film has additionally shared 4 new romantic posters that present the {couples} having fun with moments along with sparklers.

“New Year Blues” premieres on December 30.

