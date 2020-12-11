Watch: Yoo In Na, Lee Yeon Hee, Yoo Yeon Seok, Sooyoung, And More Wish For A Happy New Start In Film Trailer And Posters

Upcoming movie “New Yr Blues” has launched posters and stills in addition to a brand new trailer!

“New Yr Blues” will inform the story of 4 {couples} who should every overcome totally different fears and issues as they face the start of a brand new 12 months. The star-studded solid consists of Kim Kang Woo, Yoo In Na, Yoo Yeon Seok, Lee Yeon Hee, Lee Dong Hwi, Chen Du Ling, Yeom Hye Ran, Women’ Technology’s Sooyoung, and Yoo Tae Oh.

The posters function every blissful couple and so they all learn what their relationship wants within the new 12 months. Kim Kang Woo and Yoo In Na’s reads, “In the brand new 12 months, we have to really feel butterflies!”

Lee Yeon Hee and Yoo Yeon Seok’s poster reads, “In the brand new 12 months, we’d like relaxation!”

The third poster options Lee Dong Hwi, Chen Du Ling, and Yeom Hye Ran. It reads, “In the brand new 12 months, we’d like communication!”

The final poster stars Sooyoung and Yoo Tae Oh and reads, “In the brand new 12 months, we’d like braveness!”

4 stills had been additionally launched together with the posters that preview how every couple is celebrating the vacation season collectively. Though they’re sometimes bickering, Ji Ho (Kim Kang Woo) and Hyo Younger (Yoo In Na) expertise a brand new ambiance as they’ve their eyes intensely locked. On the opposite facet of the world, Jae Heon (Yoo Yeon Seok) and Jin Ah (Lee Yeon Hee) are on trip in Argentina, having fun with themselves whereas dancing the tango.

Forward of their wedding ceremony, Yong Chan (Lee Dong Hwi) and Yao Lin (Chen Du Ling) are having fun with a romantic date at Cheonggyecheon. Lastly, Oh Wol (Sooyoung) and Rae Hwan (Yoo Tae Oh) get engaged in entrance of a crowd who cheers and applauds for the couple’s future.

Lastly, a brand new teaser seems on the “blissful turning factors” every couple is wishing for within the new 12 months. First is detective Ji Ho who has been divorced for 4 years and rehabilitation coach Hyo Younger who’s shortly approaching divorce. Because of the failure of their previous relationships, the 2 are afraid to like once more. Nonetheless, as they develop nearer, they’re able to slowly reopen their hearts to 1 one other.

As a contract employee at a ski resort and a wine deliveryman, Jin Ah and Jae Heon are unhappy with their lives and filled with worries. As soon as they’re given a second shot at youth and fervour, they start to depend on one another for consolation in another country.

Yong Chan and Yao Lin will present the difficulties of interracial marriage and marriage preparations basically. Not solely are Yong Chan’s wedding ceremony funds stolen, however they have to additionally cope with Yong Chan’s obsessive sister Yong Mi (Yeom Hye Ran) and the stress of Yao Lin being the right daughter.

Lastly, there’s gardener Oh Wol and her long-time boyfriend, Paralympian Rae Hwan. Though they’re barely swayed by the perceptions of others, they battle to guard their love.

Watch the total trailer beneath!

“New Yr Blues” premieres on December 30.

