Watch: Yoo Jae Suk Can’t Handle The Chaotic Energy From Jessi, Lovelyz’s Mijoo, And More In New Variety Show Teaser

Upcoming tvN selection present “The Sixth Sense” launched a brand new teaser!

tvN’s “The Sixth Sense” is directed by former “Working Man” PD (producing director) Jung Chul Min and stars Yoo Jae Suk, Oh Na Ra, Jun So Min, Jessi, and Lovelyz’s Mijoo. Together with the 5 members, the present will welcome one visitor every week, and the six celebrities will go to areas or figures with uncommon backgrounds, discovering the faux among the many actual by unleashing their “sixth sense.”

This will likely be Yoo Jae Suk’s first time working because the host of a spread present with 4 feminine celebrities because the mounted forged. The new teaser begins with Yoo Jae Suk sharing that he’s completely satisfied to be working with the forged members. Nevertheless, Yoo Jae Suk rapidly finds himself flustered by the high-energy forged.

Because it’s her first mounted selection present, Oh Na Ra is overflowing with enthusiasm and brilliant power. Yoo Jae Suk even feedback, “Na Ra, you don’t should go that far.” Jun So Min additionally reveals off her playful and distinctive character. When Oh Na Ra hits her, Jun So Min jokes, “I believed she had a lighter in her hand.”

Moreover, Jessi and Mijoo create memorable impressions as they enter the room. Mijoo impersonates Jessi by loudly saying, “My breasts are massive,” and Yoo Jae Suk tries to desperately cease her. He says, “Mijoo, don’t do it,” however Jessi continues, “My good friend’s are this huge.” Unable to deal with the chaos, Yoo Jae Suk lastly shuts his ears, teasing an attention-grabbing chemistry to return within the new selection program.

PD Jung Chul Min commented, “‘The Sixth Sense’ is a spread present the place the forged members will search for the faux among the many actual concerning attention-grabbing matters resembling the areas which are on the middle of the most recent developments and the newest fashionable locations to eat.”

“The Sixth Sense” will premiere on September three at 9 p.m. KST.

