Watch: Yoo Yeon Seok, Yoo In Na, Sooyoung, And More Struggle With Love In “New Year Blues” Teasers

A brand new trailer and stills have been launched for the upcoming movie “New Year Blues”!

“New Year Blues” will inform the story of 4 {couples} who should every overcome completely different fears and issues as they face the start of a brand new 12 months. The romantic comedy shall be helmed by Hong Ji Younger, the director behind the movies “Will You Be There?” and “Marriage Blue.”

The star-studded solid consists of Kim Kang Woo, Yoo In Na, Yoo Yeon Seok, Lee Yeon Hee, Lee Dong Hwi, Chen Du Ling, Yeom Hye Ran, Ladies’ Era’s Sooyoung, and Yoo Tae Oh.

In the trailer, Jin Ah (Lee Yeon Hee) has simply been dumped by her boyfriend, and he or she decides to go on a spontaneous journey to Argentina. She tells Jae Heon (Yoo Yeon Seok) about it, and shortly after, the textual content reads, “This 12 months is ruined.”

The opposite {couples} face hardships of their very own, as Rae Hwan (Yoo Tae Oh) and Oh Wol (Sooyoung) wrestle with their relationship as a result of misunderstandings. Hyo Younger (Yoo In Na) information for divorce from her husband Ji Ho (Kim Kang Woo) whereas additionally requesting a private safety order towards him, and Yong Chan (Lee Dong Hwi) is having hassle making ready for marriage with Yao Lin (Chen Du Ling) as a result of cultural variations.

Nevertheless, issues begin to change because the 4 {couples} start to seem happier, and the trailer’s textual content reads, “Smile broadly,” in a hopeful message concerning the new 12 months.

The ultimate traces within the trailer proceed this sense of hope, as a personality says, “I assumed the current was an low season in my life, however it seems to be prefer it was only a time to relaxation like a siesta. Let’s be happier subsequent 12 months.”

Try the total trailer under!

New stills for the upcoming movie had been revealed as properly. Ji Ho, who’s a detective, stands out together with his perm and uniform, sitting contained in the civil affairs workplace. In the meantime, Hyo Younger exhibits off her professionalism as a rehabilitation coach, and the 2 appear to be full opposites.

In the following set of stills, Jae Heon and Jin Ah, who seems to be at a vacationer brochure, trace on the relationship that can develop between them as they meet in Argentina.

The following couple is Yong Chan and Yao Lin, who seem glad on their date collectively. Nevertheless, Yong Chan out of the blue seems to be dazed, and people round him appear involved for him.

In the meantime, Yao Lin overcomes the language barrier with Yong Mi (Yeom Hye Ran), and the 2 start to develop nearer as household.

Oh Wol and Rae Hwan appear to face their very own hardships as a pair. They each seem to belief and love one another at first, however later, Rae Hwan is seen in his remedy room whereas Oh Wol stands exterior, misplaced in thought. With Rae Hwan chatting with somebody at a ski resort, the picture offers a touch as to what might have occurred between the lovers.

“New Year Blues” premieres in December. Try posters for the movie right here!

Watch director Hong Ji Younger’s “Will You Be There?” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)