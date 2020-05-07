Watch: Yook Sungjae Is Confused By The Afterlife In New Teaser For “Mystic Pop-Up Bar”

JTBC’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “Mystic Pop-Up Bar” has launched a brand new teaser!

“Mystic Pop-Up Bar” relies on a preferred webtoon and tells the story of a mysterious pojangmacha (an out of doors consuming institution) run by an ill-tempered lady named Wol Joo (Hwang Jung Eum), an harmless part-time worker named Han Kang Bae (BTOB’s Yook Sungjae), and a former afterlife detective named Chief Gwi (Choi Gained Younger). Collectively, this mysterious pop-up bar visits prospects in their desires to assist resolve their issues.

In Korea, there’s a common perception that dreaming of your ancestors will carry you luck within the lottery. The new teaser for “Mystic Pop-Up Bar” takes a humorous spin on this previous wives’ story by imagining the competitors among the many ancestors within the afterlife to seem of their descendants’ desires and present them the successful lottery numbers.

Though she will not be competing, Wol Joo could be very obsessed with this competitors, a cross between a contemporary sporting occasion and a games-based selection present, which is judged by Chief Gwi and hosted by Division Head Yeom (Lee Joon Hyuk). Kang Bae, who’s baffled to seek out that the pojangmacha is a gateway between his world and the afterlife, additionally will get swept up within the enthusiasm.

The outcomes of the lottery might be revealed in Episode 4. Choi Gained Younger stated, “The script was humorous and the size of filming was enormous.”

“Mystic Pop-Up Bar” premieres on Could 20 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Try the teaser under!

