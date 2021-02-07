Watch: Yoon Eun Hye Dishes On A New Crush + Covers BLACKPINK’s Choreo On “The Supervisor”

Yoon Eun Hye shared a enjoyable glimpse inside her on a regular basis life on MBC’s “The Supervisor”!

On the February 6 episode of the fact present, the idol-turned-actress made a visitor look collectively together with her longtime supervisor Moon Sang Min. In the course of the present, Moon Sang Min shared that she had been working completely with Yoon Eun Hye for 11 years—and that they now lived collectively.

“It’s been a couple of yr [since I moved in],” stated the supervisor. “I used to be residing in a dorm, however [Yoon Eun Hye] felt a bit scared at night time residing alone. She discovered issues like going residence alone at night time scary, so I believed that I ought to keep by her aspect. That’s how I ended up transferring in.”

Over the course of the episode, the famously craftsy actress confirmed off a wide selection of expertise, together with cooking, refashioning clothes, and adorning dishes by hand-painting them. As she ready to personally paint a set of dishes by hand, Yoon Eun Hye requested her supervisor for enter on designs, explaining that the dishes can be a present for another person.

Her astute supervisor then requested, “You’re not giving these to a man, are you?” With out wanting her supervisor within the eye, Yoon Eun Hye replied, “Why, what’s incorrect with giving these to a man?” Moon Sang Min stated, “Would guys like this type of factor?” and Yoon Eun Hye responded, “Some guys may.”

Yoon Eun Hye went on to shyly reveal, “There’s somebody I felt grateful to.” When her supervisor requested who that was, she defensively reduce her off, saying, “Somebody! Simply somebody! There’s somebody who type of made my coronary heart flutter.”

Moon Sang Min laughed, “I’m glad he made your coronary heart flutter,” to which Yoon Eun Hye agreed, “Proper? It isn’t straightforward [to make my heart flutter]. However he makes me really feel nervous and on edge. That’s why I’m even going to put on make-up afterward at the moment.” Her supervisor teasingly warned her, “Watch out to not trigger a relationship scandal. That would get tiresome.”

In a while within the present, Yoon Eun Hye headed to a dance studio to study the choreography to BLACKPINK’s newest hit “Lovesick Women.”

Take a look at the clip of the actress dancing to the music under!

Watch full episodes of “The Supervisor” with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now