Watch: Yoon Sang Hyun And Lee Do Hyun Struggle Adjusting To Their New Life In “18 Once more” Teaser

JTBC’s upcoming drama “18 Once more” launched a hilarious new teaser!

Primarily based on the American movie “17 Once more,” JTBC’s “18 Once more” is a few husband on the verge of divorce who all of a sudden finds himself again within the prime of his life, which was 18 years in the past. The drama will probably be director Ha Byung Hoon’s first drama since KBS 2TV’s “Go Again Couple.”

Yoon Sang Hyun performs the 37-year-old Hong Dae Younger, whereas Lee Do Hyun performs the identical character after he mysteriously transforms again to his 18-year-old physique. In order to cover his true id, he goes by the identify of Go Woo Younger as a substitute.

The teaser begins with the instructor saying Go Woo Younger as the brand new switch scholar. As Go Woo Younger will get able to introduce himself, he’s proven as his actual 37-year-old self as a substitute. He shares, “Whats up. I’m Hong Dae—I imply, Go Woo Younger. I’m 18 years outdated. Please take excellent care of me!” and makes a big coronary heart above his head.

Hong Dae Younger sits down subsequent to Hong Shi Ah (Noh Jung Ui), who is definitely his daughter. Though he smiles excitedly, Hong Si Ah says with an irritated expression, “Why are you smiling?” Upset, Hong Dae Younger turns round to face Hong Shi Woo (Ryeo Woon), who’s his son and Hong Shi Ah’s twin brother. Hong Shi Woo responds in comparable style, “What are you taking a look at? Decrease your gaze.”

Hong Dae Younger transforms again to Go Woo Younger as his voice over shares, “The story of a father who joins the identical class as his youngsters after returning to his golden days from 18 years in the past.”

Watch the total teaser under!

“18 Once more” premieres on September 7 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

