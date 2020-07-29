Watch: Yoon Shi Yoon And Kyung Soo Jin Describe Their Drama “Prepare,” How They Prepare Behind-The-Scenes, And More

Yoon Shi Yoon and Kyung Soo Jin sat down with Rakuten Viki for an unique interview and talked about their drama “Prepare”!

“Prepare” is a sci-fi thriller about two parallel universes that broke aside when a single alternative was made on the evening of a homicide. Yoon Shi Yoon stars as Search engine optimization Do Gained, a violent crimes detective on the Mu Kyeong Police Station. In universe “A,” Search engine optimization Do Gained lives with a way of guilt due to his father’s sins. In universe “B,” his father’s crimes lead him into a lifetime of corruption. Han Search engine optimization Kyung (performed by Kyung Soo Jin) in universe “A” overcomes the trauma of her father’s dying because of Search engine optimization Do Gained’s kindness, whereas universe “B” Han Search engine optimization Kyung harbors deep hatred for her father’s assassin.

When requested to clarify why drama followers ought to begin watching “Prepare” in simply 5 syllables, Yoon Shi Yoon acquired inventive and advised Kyung Soo Jin, “We now have plenty of Viki followers. You must do it in English for them!” Stunned, Kyung Soo Jin requested, “How can I do that in English?”

As for Yoon Shi Yoon, he mentioned, “One plus one,” which seems to be 5 syllables in Korean. Kyung Soo Jin mentioned in Korean, “In case you don’t watch it, you’ll remorse it.”

On the subject of what they ready behind the scenes of “Prepare,” Yoon Shi Yoon named the make-up and costumes as essential components of the drama and defined, “The employees are attempting actually onerous to precise totally different characters by way of each little element.”

Yoon Shi Yoon continued, “Particularly for me, once I travel between universes ‘A’ and ‘B,’ it takes about an hour for a group of three to do my make-up.” He added, “We’re all working onerous to make the drama extra comfy for our viewers.”

Yoon Shi Yoon and Kyung Soo Jin additionally performed a enjoyable sport of “This or That,” the place they selected between two gadgets. Yoon Shi Yoon selected “canine” over “cat” and “Americano” over “latte.” Kyung Soo Jin most well-liked the romantic comedy style over horror and selected “sea” over “mountain.”

When requested what they might say to themselves from a parallel world, Yoon Shi Yoon mentioned, “Grasp in there! Work onerous.”

Lastly, the 2 stars gave Viki followers a shoutout. Kyung Soo Jin mentioned, “Thanks a lot for supporting us from afar, and we are going to work onerous till the top, so please give us a lot of help!”

She continued, “I’ve heard that many followers have been staying at residence quite a bit lately due to COVID-19, so I hope you’ll be able to take pleasure in our drama throughout this difficult time.”

Yoon Shi Yoon mentioned, “I can’t meet my followers and buddies from overseas due to COVID-19, and I actually miss you all. It feels so particular and thrilling to have the ability to present you this drama after we miss you.”

Try the total interview with English subtitles beneath!

