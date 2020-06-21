Watch: Yoon Shi Yoon And Kyung Soo Jin Fall Into Disorder Between Two Worlds In “Practice” Teaser

OCN has launched a brand new teaser for his or her upcoming drama “Practice”!

Described as a “parallel universe thriller drama,” “Practice” is a sci-fi thriller a few single selection made on the night time of a homicide that splits the world into two alternate universes. Yoon Shi Yoon stars as Website positioning Do Gained, a police officer on the trail of atonement in universe “A” and a police officer who has chosen the trail of corruption in universe “B.” Kyung Soo Jin co-stars as Han Website positioning Kyung, an sincere, straight-talking prosecutor in universe “A” and a chilly, impassive detective in universe “B.”

The teaser begins with an unknown determine dragging a relatively massive suitcase right into a mysterious practice. There’s a gunshot, and Website positioning Do Gained breaks right into a heart-wrenching sob as he clutches his useless lover. The mysterious practice races his means, and he covers his face to dam the blinding mild. When he opens his eyes once more, he’s in a parallel universe.

Website positioning Do Gained’s voiceover urgently claims, “In this world… there may be one other me.” Han Website positioning Kyung and Website positioning Do Gained change into entangled in a parallel universe as they try to determine what’s the fact.

“Practice” is slated to premiere on July 11 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will likely be accessible on Viki.

