Watch: Yoon Shi Yoon And Kyung Soo Jin Take On A Mystery In Parallel Universes For Upcoming Sci-Fi Thriller “Prepare”

OCN’s upcoming weekend drama “Prepare” has launched a spotlight clip of what’s to return!

Described as a “parallel universe thriller drama,” “Prepare” is a sci-fi thriller a couple of single alternative made on the night time of a homicide that splits the world into two alternate universes.

Yoon Shi Yoon stars as Website positioning Do Gained, a police officer on the trail of atonement in universe “A” and a police officer who has chosen the trail of corruption in universe “B.” Kyung Soo Jin co-stars as Han Website positioning Kyung, an trustworthy, straight-talking prosecutor in universe “A” and a chilly, impassive detective in universe “B.” She searches for the reality after discovering out concerning the dying of her father.

In the spotlight clip, Website positioning Do Gained and Han Website positioning Kyung meet by a tragic occasion 12 years in the past as highschool college students. After younger Han Website positioning Kyung thanks younger Website positioning Do Gained for saving her, Website positioning Do Gained tells her, “I discovered a cause. A cause to reside.”

Then, the clip transitions to the action-packed current, with the textual content studying, “12 years in the past on that day, every thing modified.” Current-day Website positioning Do Gained will get concerned in a automobile chase and finally ends up coming into an deserted practice station in Mookyung to find a skeleton on the bottom. He begins to suspect {that a} serial killer have to be on the free.

The 2 universes depict totally different landscapes, and fast-paced scenes that present an incoming practice, a shocked Website positioning Do Gained, the lifeless our bodies, and somebody holding a gun solely add to the drama. Website positioning Do Gained says in a voice-over, “That is clearly neither a dream nor a hallucination. A dwelling individual is lifeless, and a lifeless individual is alive.”

Website positioning Do Gained and Han Website positioning Kyung start to fulfill in the 2 universes as detectives. Han Website positioning Kyung includes herself within the homicide case at Mookyung Station from 12 years in the past and appears for clues concerning the incident. The clip previews Han Website positioning Kyung from each universes “A” and “B” taking up the identical thriller.

Then, Website positioning Do Gained desperately appears to be like for Han Website positioning Kyung till he’s abruptly attacked. The video cuts to a clock that mysteriously reads 9:35 and exhibits the characters’ variations from every universe.

The drama’s manufacturing crew commented, “In the five-minute spotlight clip, we needed to unveil a secret from ‘Prepare’ by a narrative that we haven’t revealed but. We hope you have enjoyable determining the meanings behind the clues we secretly portrayed and the connection between Website positioning Do Gained and Han Website positioning Kyung by watching the episodes.”

Watch the total clip beneath!

“Prepare” premieres on July 11 at 10:30 p.m. KST and shall be out there on Viki.

Try the trailer right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)