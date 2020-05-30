Watch: Yoon Shi Yoon Meets His Parallel-Universe Self In New Teaser For Sci-Fi Thriller “Prepare”

OCN’s upcoming drama “Prepare” has launched an intriguing new teaser!

Described as a “parallel-universe thriller drama,” “Prepare” is a sci-fi thriller a few single selection that splits the world into two alternate universes. Yoon Shi Yoon will star as Web optimization Do Gained, a detective who will get concerned in a serial killer case in an try to guard the girl he loves.

The visually hanging new teaser begins by introducing viewers to 2 parallel universes in break up display screen, depicting the identical location in two very totally different hues and shade palettes. Yoon Shi Yoon could be seen strolling alongside practice tracks in each universes, and the 2 photos spin in reverse instructions till they align to type one practice observe.

Simply as the 2 totally different Yoon Shi Yoons seem to merge, the actor says in voice-over, “By one line, two worlds grow to be misaligned.” As if emphasizing the assertion, the identical phrases then grow to be dramatically misaligned on display screen.

The clip ends with the haunting picture of two totally different Yoon Shi Yoons from two totally different universes: though they’re the identical individual, the 2 males are noticeably dressed very in another way, and the seems in every of their eyes are as totally different because the warm- and cool-toned palettes during which they’re introduced.

“Prepare” is ready to premiere someday in July and will likely be out there with English subtitles on Viki. In the meantime, take a look at the brand new teaser under!