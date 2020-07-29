Watch: Yoon Shi Yoon Pretends To Spoil The Criminal’s Identity In “Practice”

OCN’s “Practice” has launched a behind-the-scenes video for episodes 5 and 6!

“Practice” is a sci-fi thriller about two parallel universes that broke aside when a single alternative was made on the evening of a homicide. Yoon Shi Yoon stars as Website positioning Do Gained, a violent crimes detective on the Mu Kyeong Police Station. In universe “A,” Website positioning Do Gained lives with a way of guilt due to his father’s sins. In universe “B,” his father’s crimes lead him into a lifetime of corruption.

In distinction to the darkish themes of the drama, the behind-the-scenes ambiance is gentle and playful. After filming a chase scene in an outdated prepare, Yoon Shi Yoon stated with a fan on his face, “If this was a bus, we might movie with the home windows open. However this drama known as ‘Practice.’ Or if it was a magical bicycle, I might hearth photographs with the wind in my face. However that doesn’t look cool.”

In the subsequent scenes, Yoon Shi Yoon pretended to spoil the identification of the legal on-camera. He stated, “I’m going to carry a particular occasion for viewers to guess who the legal is. A key clue was revealed within the motion of the employees members.” All his fellow actors performed alongside as he jokingly stated to them, “You understand how you’re the legal, proper? Oops.”

Yoon Shi Yoon continued to point out his playful aspect. After he pins one among his junior detectives to the wall, he quips, “This sort of regarded romantic.” In a scene by which his senior police officer is explaining one thing to him, he broke out into laughter and stated, “This line is not sensible. How can we ask who the lacking persons are in a lacking individual case? I do know it’s because I’m from a parallel universe, however it is not sensible if you happen to simply take a look at the traces.” Kyung Soo Jin tried to remain in character, however ended up laughing as nicely.

